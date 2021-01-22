Impeachment trial arguments to begin week of Feb. 8

The Senate will not begin hearing arguments in President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial until the week of Feb. 8 under a unanimous consent agreement Senate leaders reached Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced the agreement on the floor Friday evening. The chamber’s leaders were under pressure to reach a deal on the trial schedule after Schumer announced earlier in the day the House planned to send its article of impeachment charging Trump with incitement of insurrection to the Senate on Monday. Without an agreement, the trial would’ve started Tuesday.

The agreement came just a few hours after President Joe Biden weighed in, agreeing with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request for delaying the trial.

“I do think that having some time to get our administration up and running ... the more time we have to get up and running and meet these crises, the better,” Biden said.