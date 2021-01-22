Menendez: Passing immigration bill has ‘herculean’ challenges

Democrats would need to find at least 10 Republicans, and no defections from their party, for the measure to reach the 60 filibuster-proof vote threshold in the 50-50 split Senate.

Menendez, who did not say when he plans to officially introduce the bill, told CQ Roll Call that he will reach out to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of the two GOP Gang of Eight members left in the Senate. The other one, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, has already called the proposal a “non-starter.”

“Before we deal with immigration we need to deal with COVID, make sure everyone has the chance to find a good job, and confront the threat from China,” Rubio said in a statement Wednesday. “America should always welcome immigrants who want to become Americans. But we need laws that decide who and how many people can come here, and those laws must be followed and enforced.”

Biden’s immigration bill includes measures that would pave a pathway to temporary legal status and, ultimately, citizenship, for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the country, according to a White House outline of the measure. The legislation also calls for hiring more immigration judges to mitigate a backlog of 1.3 million cases and would raise the per-country caps for visas used by U.S. citizens and green card holders to bring over family members from abroad.

In addition, the bill would make it easier for foreign graduate students in STEM-related fields to stay in the U.S. and provide permanent residency to immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects from deportation and grants work authorization to individuals brought as children to this country unlawfully by their parents.