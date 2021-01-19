Blinken wins praise for pledge to consult Hill on diplomacy

The need for better communication and consultation between Foggy Bottom and Capitol Hill was the theme of the day as President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the State Department, Antony Blinken, pledged to seek input from lawmakers on U.S. foreign policy.

The absence of partisan rancor Tuesday at the Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing of Blinken to be the next secretary of State was notable, particularly coming just two weeks after the siege of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump extremists and just prior to the start of the Senate’s second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Democrats lauded Blinken, a longtime foreign policy adviser to Biden, for his qualifications and for his elucidation of the incoming administration’s approach to foreign affairs. As Blinken described the approach, “We’ll show up day-in and day-out, whenever and wherever Americans’ prosperity and security is at stake. We’ll engage the world not as it was, but as it is.”

“You are superbly qualified and prepared to be our next secretary of State,” said incoming Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J. “You have impressed us all over the years with your intellect, your dedication and your humanity.”

Republicans’ generally warm treatment of Blinken represented a change from his last Senate confirmation hearing in 2014 to be the deputy secretary of State in the final years of the Obama administration. Then, Blinken ultimately won confirmation votes from just two Republicans, neither of whom is still in the Senate.