Lawmakers want Capitol attackers added to U.S. no-fly list

Even as airlines continue to crack down on disruptive passengers in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, lawmakers are stepping up calls to add those who broke into the Capitol to the federal no-fly list.

Both Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., have requested that those involved in the Jan. 6 attacks be added to the list, and on Thursday, a Republican, House Homeland Security ranking member John Katko of New York, signaled he was also amenable to the move.

“There is consensus that an individual who poses a real security threat to our homeland should not be permitted to fly,” Katko said.

But the possibility has spurred civil libertarians to warn that the federal list, created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, remains an inherently flawed law enforcement tool.

“I totally get that once people breached the outer barricades they were violating federal law,” said Patrick G. Eddington, a research fellow in homeland security and civil liberties at the libertarian Cato Institute. “I’m not in any way minimizing what happened. It was an insurrection.”