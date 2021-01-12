More federal action sought on Trump-supporting flight disruptors

Disruptive incidents on flights leaving Washington after a violent mob burst into the Capitol last week were largely handled by individual airlines and their employees.

But leading lawmakers are urging the federal government to step in.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Rick Larsen, D-Wash., late Monday asked FAA Administrator Steve Dickson to impose the maximum $35,000 fine on disruptive air travelers in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a letter to Dickson, they also urged him to refer violations of criminal laws on flights to the Justice Department, FBI or Transportation Security Administration, depending on the nature of the incident, as well as come up with a plan for the coming inauguration.

“As FAA Administrator, you have tools at your disposal to punish and deter this kind of disruptive behavior in U.S. air travel,” the pair wrote, urging Dickson “to take every appropriate action within your statutory authority” to keep disruptive travelers off airplanes to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.