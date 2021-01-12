White House readying last-minute $27B spending cuts plan

The Trump administration was preparing a $27.4 billion package of spending rescissions to send to Capitol Hill, likely on Wednesday, which once sent will place a temporary hold on the funds at least until President-elect Joe Biden's budget team gets situated.

The rescissions request, which allows the executive branch to try to cancel previously appropriated funds if Congress agrees, is almost twice as large as the $15.2 billion rescissions request he sent to Congress in 2018. At the time that package, which ultimately was blocked in the Senate, was the largest in history.

The new cuts package, described by sources familiar with it on condition of anonymity, is also orders of magnitude bigger than the nearly $4 billion in spending items President Donald Trump critiqued in the $1.4 trillion fiscal 2021 omnibus appropriations package.

The president tweeted a video a few days before Christmas declaring a number of items to be "wasteful," calling the larger package a "disgrace," before ultimately signing it into law on Dec. 27. But the president's signing statement referenced a package of rescissions he'd be sending up to Capitol Hill, which is just now being finalized a week before Biden's inauguration.

Trump’s proposed spending cuts largely target foreign aid, with $16 billion to $17 billion in rescissions to State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development programs. That's far larger than the roughly $2 billion in fiscal 2021 foreign aid spending Trump called out in his Dec. 22 video remarks, suggesting the cuts will target prior-year spending as well.