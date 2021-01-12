More lawmakers test positive after superspreader event during Capitol riot

Rep. Brad Schneider joined the list Tuesday of lawmakers testing positive for COVID-19 following last week’s violent riots at the Capitol, during which hundreds of lawmakers were corralled into a secure indoor location.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who also tested positive, said in a statement that “several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.” See the video for more.

