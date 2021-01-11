Yang-backed group wants $2,000 coronavirus relief checks split into installments

President-elect Joe Biden's push to increase direct payments to U.S. households to $2,000 in a new round of pandemic relief is getting a rethink from advocates who believe it's a better idea to distribute the money on an installment plan.

Humanity Forward, an advocacy group founded by former Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang, said Monday it is working with a group of lawmakers on a bill that would offer $500 monthly payments for four months.

Such a plan would move pandemic relief a step closer to what was the centerpiece of Yang’s campaign: a “universal basic income” provided through $1,000 monthly checks to all adult U.S. citizens.

“A form of recurring relief will ensure families can plan ahead and they can spend the money as they get it,” said Greg Nasif, the group’s spokesman. If $2,000 comes in one lump sum, he said, “people may be more likely to hold onto that money.”

He said the bill could possibly include “automatic stabilizers” to keep payments flowing after four months if the economy doesn’t sufficiently rebound.