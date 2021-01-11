Past budget fights hold lessons for Democrats

The incoming Biden administration and Democrats on both sides of the Capitol face the same challenge Republicans did in early 2001 — how to use the budget process to enact their agenda with the slimmest of margins.

At the same point two decades ago, George W. Bush had been elected to his first term and came into office with 221 House Republicans and a 50-50 Senate split, making Vice President Dick Cheney the tiebreaker.

“It’s almost a mirror image of where we are today,” says G. William Hoagland, who was the Senate Budget Committee’s GOP staff director in 2001 when his party narrowly controlled the chamber.

Hoagland, now with the Bipartisan Policy Center, spoke at a Monday event describing the ins and outs of budget reconciliation, a uniquely powerful tool that lets lawmakers circumvent the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.

But the procedure has substantial limitations and can be time-consuming, something Democrats are going to have to weigh carefully as they consider their legislative options for big-ticket items like another major coronavirus relief package, infrastructure, health care and tax bills.