Rules of the last 50-50 Senate might not bind this one

A lot has changed in the 20 years since the Senate was last tied at 50-50.

The 2001 power sharing agreement is sure to serve as the template for what the Senate looks like after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. But the world, and the chamber, has changed since that agreement was in effect.

“On January 20, the hope will be to adopt an organizing resolution for the upcoming 50-50 Senate and for committees,” a Senate aide said Monday. “As of now, the 2001 organizing resolution is serving as the basis for negotiations, but the hope is that there may an opportunity to improve upon the agreement.”

Democrats will have the narrowest of possible majorities, with New York Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York becoming majority leader and enabling Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., to be elected as president pro tempore, the senior member of the majority party.

The 2001 agreement provided for equal numbers of members on Senate committees, with a process for discharging bills and nominations that deadlock, effectively giving the Republicans at the time a narrow advantage on setting the agenda on contentious issues.