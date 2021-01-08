Biden’s options for reviving travel economy ravaged by COVID-19

One of the first tasks President-elect Joe Biden will face when he assumes office will be to bring back an economy crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the hardest-hit industries: travel. The U.S. travel economy has lost about $500 billion since the pandemic began last March — a daily loss of $1.75 billion, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Biden has promised to take a number of steps to restore the nation’s confidence in travel. Here are a few of the steps that he’s been asked or has committed to take.

Larger health role for DOT

During the pandemic’s early days, transportation groups begged U.S. Department of Transportation officials to require airlines and other transportation companies to provide protective equipment to workers and require their use.

But the DOT made it clear: Its role was to coordinate with other agencies and provide a regulatory environment that made it easier to move goods and services.