Boeing to pay over $2.5 billion to settle 737 Max charges

Boeing will pay the federal government more than $2.5 billion to resolve a criminal charge that it lied to Federal Aviation Administration officials during the certification process of the 737 Max, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The 737 Max, once Boeing’s great hope, had two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed a total of 346 people. The aircraft was grounded in March 2019 pending investigations and an overhaul of design features blamed for the crashes. The FAA lifted the grounding order in November.

Under the terms of the agreement to settle the charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, Boeing will pay a criminal penalty of $243.6 million, provide $1.77 billion in compensation payments to Boeing’s 737 Max airline customers and establish a $500 million crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives and legal beneficiaries of the passengers killed in the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

“The tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers,” said acting Assistant Attorney General David P. Burns of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception.”

[Flights delayed as FAA controllers test positive for COVID-19]