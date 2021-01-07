Flights delayed as FAA controllers test positive for COVID-19

Nearly 300 air traffic control centers nationwide have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to flight delays as the facilities are temporarily closed for cleaning.

Some centers are repeatedly grappling with such closures, adding yet another hurdle to an industry that has struggled to regain travelers’ confidence in the wake of the pandemic.

The virus hit hardest in November and December, according to Federal Aviation Administration data: In November, 141 facilities reported at least one case of an employee testing positive. In December, 122 did. Some centers reported multiple cases in the same month or cases during both months.

The infections have a real-world impact: On Monday, the FAA had to close the airspace over Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after a controller tested positive for COVID-19 at the Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility, which handles traffic inbound to that and other nearby airports.

The cleaning caused some ground delays, according to local news reports, and controllers from that facility worked from the center tower at Dallas-Fort Worth International while the cleaning was taking place. It was the fifth positive test that the facility has seen since April 1.