The democratic sin of congressional chaplains

On the last day of 2020, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that for the first time in history a female minister would serve as the new chaplain for the U.S. House of Representatives. But if Pelosi had wanted to make real progress, she should have just abolished the position.

As a Baptist minister who believes in gender equality in the pulpit, my concern is not with retired Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben as a minister. Rather, I remain opposed to government chaplains. Shattering the glass ceiling hardly seems like a celebratory moment when we use those shards to puncture the wall between church and state.

During the founding era of our nation, my Baptist predecessors argued for religious liberty for all. That advocacy included blasting governments for collecting taxes to pay the clergy of the established churches. Colonial Baptist preacher Isaac Backus criticized such a “tax for worship” that Massachusetts used to “compel them to support their way of worship.”

“We freely confess that we can find no more warrant from divine truth, for any people on earth to constitute any men their representatives, to make laws to impose religious taxes, than they have to appoint Peter or the Virgin Mary to represent them before the throne above,” Backus wrote in 1773. “What government on earth ever had, or ever can have any power to make or execute any laws to appoint and enforce sacrifices to God!”

James Madison, the key crafter of the U.S. Constitution that prohibited religious tests for office and in the First Amendment prevented the government establishment of religion, made similar arguments about congressional chaplains.