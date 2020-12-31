Margaret Kibben to become first woman to serve as House chaplain

For the first time in American history, a woman will serve as House chaplain.

Retired Rear Adm. Margaret G. Kibben was announced Thursday as Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s choice to be the next House chaplain, replacing the retiring Rev. Patrick J. Conroy. Kibben will be the first female chaplain for either chamber.

Kibben was the first woman to serve as chief of Navy chaplains, serving from 2014-2018 in that role, and was previously chaplain of the Marine Corps.

Her arrival on Capitol Hill will mean that both the House and Senate chaplains will be retired chief chaplains of the Navy, with longtime Senate Chaplain Barry Black having led the Navy’s chaplains from 2000 through 2003. Earlier in her military career, Kibben was the senior chaplain serving in Afghanistan, according to the announcement from Pelosi’s office.

In addition to the visible role giving the opening prayer in the House, the chaplain provides an assortment of pastoral services to members and congressional staffers. There are a number of prayer services and events regularly hosted by the chaplain's office, reflecting multiple faith traditions.