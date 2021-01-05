Democratic unity on budget rules masks schism under the surface

An intraparty split among House Democrats over budgets and deficits spilled into the open on the first full day of legislative business for the 117th Congress, even as the chamber adopted its rules package without any defections.

Given Democrats’ narrow House majority, how the new rules are interpreted could have big implications for getting President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda through the chamber, as party moderates are already threatening to oppose big spending packages.

The rules changes, adopted on a 217-206 party-line vote, stipulate that deficit-increasing legislation is exempt from rules requiring budgetary offsets as long as it is related to the COVID-19 response or climate change.

That’s a change from past years and a compromise brokered by Democratic leaders between the progressive wing of the party, which wanted pay-as-you-go rules eliminated entirely, and centrist Democrats who wanted to preserve them.