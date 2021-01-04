House holds not-so-socially-distant swearing-in

The House’s opening day of the 117th Congress began with a fuss over members refusing to wear face masks and ended with abandoning plans for a socially distant swearing-in.

But those were just the bookends to a day full of violations of public health guidance as the House convened at noon Sunday to open the new Congress.

The proceedings had been carefully scripted to allow members to avoid mass congregating and lingering on the House floor, but both were common features throughout the seven-and-a-half-hour day.

House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving and Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan, whom leadership has relied on for health guidance during the pandemic, have advised for months that members limit their time on the floor to when they’re speaking or voting.