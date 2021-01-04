5 takeaways from the flood of money in the Georgia Senate runoffs

Donors are shoveling money into the Georgia Senate races as the chamber’s majority hangs in the balance.

The runoff campaigns, pitting Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock against Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, already rank among the most expensive Senate races in history.

New election filings show that by the middle of December, the four candidates raised almost $447 million combined for the full election cycle. Back in October, South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison disclosed raising a record-shattering $58 million over a three-month period ending Sept. 30 for his ultimately unsuccessful Senate campaign.

Warnock and Ossoff each buried that record, raising $103.4 million and $106.8 million, respectively — during a two-month period ending Dec. 16. And money kept coming in after that, and will likely continue to do so up until voting in Georgia ends Tuesday.

The candidates have tapped donors from different parts of the political spectrum, with the Democrats pulling in massive amounts from people across the country, while the Republicans, who raised less but also far surpassed Harrison’s previous record, leaned more on PACs and other committee transfers.