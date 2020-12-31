House prepares for an opening day unlike any other

The COVID-19 pandemic had already led the House to significantly alter its perfunctory opening day proceedings for the 117th Congress. But Rep.-elect Luke J. Letlow’s death from complications of the virus just five days before the session begins on Sunday sets a somber tone for the normally celebratory day.

The 117th Congress begins at noon Jan. 3, as set by the Constitution. The proceedings will be lengthy due to pandemic precautions, with some aspects, like adoption of the House rules, pushed to the following day because of the time it takes to do anything with members unable to gather all together on the floor. But at some point during the day, there will likely be a moment of silence for Letlow.

[Rep.-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19]

The traditional quorum call, speaker election and swearing in of members that kicks off every new Congress will be done in seven groups to provide for social distancing, House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving and Capitol Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan said in a memo sent to returning and incoming members Tuesday afternoon.

That means those three events alone will stretch several hours into Sunday evening, at least quadruple the time it takes during pre-pandemic times when all members could gather and stay on the floor.