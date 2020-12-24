EPA leaves ozone pollution standard unchanged

The EPA announced its final decision Wednesday to leave ozone pollution standards right where the Obama administration set them in 2015.

Administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters the agency had streamlined the process for reviewing air quality standards in order to meet an every-five-years deadline established by the Clean Air Act. The agency has rarely met that requirement, he added.

“Today’s announcement of ozone standards shows that EPA takes seriously the timely implementation of rules that is a core obligation of every environmental regulator,” Wheeler said.

Environmental and public health advocates criticized that streamlined approach as rushing the process and failing to adequately consider scientific input. They suggested tightening the standards would have better protected the public, particularly in light of indications that air pollution can make people more susceptible to COVID-19.

Ozone is the main ingredient in smog.