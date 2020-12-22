Senate circulates 2021 calendar

The Senate released a 2021 calendar on Tuesday that features limited session days in January until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The schedule has significant overlap with the House, but there are differences thanks in part to the way the two bodies have operated while taking precautions to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers and staff. The House released its schedule for next year at the beginning of December.

With control of the Senate still a question mark pending the outcome of runoff elections for both seats in Georgia, the chamber is set to meet on Jan. 3 for the start of the 117th Congress and again on Jan. 6 for the joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. After that, the next session day listed is Jan. 20, the day Biden will be inaugurated at a Capitol ceremony.

Both chambers are convening on Jan. 3, which is a Sunday, because there's no agreement to delay the start of the Congress from the date specified in the Constitution. There are lingering concerns, particularly among Democrats, that President Donald Trump might try to use a break between Congresses to make recess appointments, which could be legally suspect.

The 2021 Senate calendar. Black dates indicate that the Senate is in session.

The Supreme Court has ruled that intra-session recess appointments when the Senate is meeting in pro forma session once every three days are not valid, but that case, NLRB v. Noel Canning, had a fact pattern that did not deal with the break between the end of one Congress and the start of a new one.