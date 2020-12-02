House releases 2021 legislative calendar

“I’ve put out a notice that says members ought to plan on being here on the third. As you know, that’s been the constitutional date, but the Constitution also says we can set alternative dates and frankly we have set alternative dates more frequently than not. And that may happen. But we believe that prudence calls for us making sure that members understand that currently we are scheduled to come back on [Jan.] 3. Unfortunately, that’s a Sunday. It is inconvenient for members, but the Constitution says we can have an alternative date but it needs to be set by law. So that we would have to pass a bill, the Senate would have to pass a bill, the president would have to sign a bill. We’re not sure that can be done so we’re providing and letting members know that Sunday, the 3rd at 12 noon, is the date that they ought to be expecting to show up and be sworn in to the Congress.”

He added, “The alternative date would be probably the 5th. We want to be in session ready to receive the report of the electoral college, obviously on the 6th.”

According to the Maryland Democrat, there are 101 days planned for votes and another 59 planned for committee activity.

In conjunction with the release of the calendar, House chairmen and women issued statements praising the continuation of the committee business days.

“I want to thank Leader Hoyer for setting a schedule that prioritizes moving legislation through committees and to the Floor. This will make it easier for Members to get their bills considered and to deliver on our promises to our constituents,” Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts said. “These successful weeks allowed us to safely and efficiently carry out our work for most of this past year, and it’s the right call to continue them in the next Congress.”