President-elect Joe Biden thinks he will get cooperation from Congress on further COVID-19 assistance in 2021 because of the need to end the current “nightmare.”

“I don’t think it’s a honeymoon at all. I think it’s a nightmare that everybody’s going through, and they all say it’s got to end,” Biden said. “It’s not a honeymoon. They’re not doing me a favor.”

The president-elect praised Congress for coming together to clear a belated COVID-19 response package but reiterated his belief that more funding will be needed early next year.

“I’m not going to be a lame duck, just watch me,” Biden said Tuesday on the familiar stage at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden has held many of his campaign and transition events amid the pandemic.

The president-elect made the remark in response to a question about whether he would quickly file paperwork to run again in 2024, but it underscored the way Biden is viewing the challenges ahead.