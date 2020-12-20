Coronavirus relief package set to clear Monday, ending months of stalemate

Lawmakers are on the cusp of sending a long-delayed $900 billion economic recovery and health care package to President Donald Trump’s desk, one that’s significantly downsized from prior Democratic ambitions but more than most Republicans prefer.

The coronavirus relief provisions were being added to a giant $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for fiscal 2021 that House lawmakers were set to vote on Monday. House leaders were structuring debate on the mega-package in two tranches to make the votes more palatable for members on both sides of the aisle, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The move to “divide the question,” as it’s known, would have lawmakers vote on one batch of bills related to “security” that are generally more up Republicans’ alley: a combination of the Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce-Justice-Science and Financial Services appropriations bills.

That measure would include $1.375 billion in border wall funding, for instance, according to a GOP summary, the same level as provided last year but much more than the zero dollars House Democrats support.

The other batch would consist of the eight remaining fiscal 2021 spending bills, the COVID-19 relief package and numerous other sidecar measures ranging from a clean energy package to water infrastructure legislation to a hard-fought deal to crack down on surprise out-of-network medical bills in emergency rooms and elsewhere.