Danger from Russian hack may persist and spread, experts say

The widespread breach of SolarWinds, the network management software company that supplies so many U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, likely allowed Russian hackers to access the top echelons of those institutions and cannot simply be dismissed as routine espionage by a strategic rival, former cybersecurity officials said this week.

Moreover, they warned that the attackers may be burrowed deep into government and corporate networks and from there could launch other damaging attacks at a time of their choosing.

The cybersecurity experts who served in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations said that the attackers, who breached the SolarWinds operating software to gain access to the company’s clients between March and June, by now may have used that access to slip deeper into the networks, making it harder to find them.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said the cyberattack, likely launched by the Russian intelligence service known as SVR, happened “on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching.” Biden said the attack “constitutes a grave risk to our national security. It was carefully planned and carefully orchestrated.”

