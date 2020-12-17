US finds more attacks on networks, warns of a ‘grave risk’

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Thursday issued a new warning that foreign adversaries had used more ways to attack U.S. computer networks than what has been reported about the breach of the SolarWinds network management software.

“CISA has evidence of additional initial access vectors, other than the SolarWinds Orion platform,” the agency said in a statement. “However, these are still being investigated. CISA will update this alert as new information becomes available.”

The agency said the attack discovered thus far “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

The agency spelled out technical details of the attack and steps organizations and agencies should take to recover. But the agency also warned that the process could be long and painful.

The attacker “has demonstrated patience, operational security, and complex tradecraft in these intrusions,” the agency said in a statement. “CISA expects that removing this threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging for organizations.”