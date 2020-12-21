Why some health care workers may be wary of COVID-19 vaccine

Once government and industry leaders overcome the massive logistical barriers in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities, they’ll face another hurdle — encouraging staff to take them.

Estimates attribute around 40 percent of the pandemic’s deaths to nursing homes, where the country’s oldest and sickest patients often share rooms. That does not include deaths in other types of long-term care facilities. The industry’s frontline staff are disproportionately people of color, which overlaps with polls showing higher hesitancy among minorities.

See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Lauren Clason’s breakdown of why certain communities remain wary of a vaccine, and what government officials can do about it.

