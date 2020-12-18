Toomey Fed demand rocks coronavirus relief bill talks

Negotiations on a coronavirus aid package appeared to hit an 11th-hour setback Friday when Democrats accused Republicans of making a late demand to block Federal Reserve lending programs.

Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania has led a GOP push to block the next administration and the Federal Reserve from relaunching several expiring lending programs for businesses next year. Democrats said the move could hamper the economic recovery and hamstring the incoming Biden administration.

“We almost have a bipartisan COVID package, but at the last minute Republicans are making a demand that WAS NEVER MENTIONED AS KEY TO THE NEGOTIATIONS,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted Friday. “They want to block the FED from helping the economy under Biden. It’s the reason we don’t have a deal.”

A senior Democratic aide said Republicans insisted including a “purely political, unrelated provision to tie Biden’s hands and risk throwing the economy into a tailspin. The aide said the measure would amount to “an unprecedented change to the law to strip the Fed chair of one of their most important tools to quickly respond to any future economic crisis.”

It wasn’t clear Friday morning whether the issue could still be resolved in short order or whether it threatened to derail the entire emerging agreement on a long-sought relief package for the COVID-19 pandemic.