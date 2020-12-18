Toomey digs in on ‘redundant’ Fed facilities provision

The $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that would extend economic lifelines to thousands of struggling small businesses, 14 million unemployed Americans and 17 million renters facing eviction could hit a snag on a provision that its main sponsor says “could be seen as redundant.”

On a press call Thursday, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., said preventing the next Treasury secretary and the Federal Reserve from relaunching five emergency credit facilities next year was “the most important thing to me” in the COVID-19 rescue package. The facilities are set to end on Dec. 31.

[Stopgap funding up in the air as coronavirus relief talks drag on]

“Maintaining the integrity of the role of the Fed, preventing the Fed from being politicized, from being misused, from becoming an allocator of credit and America’s biggest commercial bank, that’s the most important thing,” said Toomey, who is in line to be the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee next year.

At the onset of the pandemic, the Fed launched a series of emergency lending facilities to rescue financial markets that were drowning in uncertainty, using the Treasury Department’s Exchange Stabilization Fund to backstop the loans those programs made. Congress gave Treasury $454 billion in a March relief package to top up the fund and support the creation of additional Fed credit facilities. Just creating the programs was enough to calm the markets, and the facilities were ultimately little used, leaving $429 billion unspent.