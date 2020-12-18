Congress to take up two-day CR ahead of midnight funding deadline

Congress was scrambling Friday afternoon to pass a two-day continuing resolution needed to avoid a funding lapse when a temporary spending law expires at midnight.

But without agreement on a COVID-19 relief package, it’s not likely congressional leaders will have the support needed to clear the measure in time.

Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley told reporters he plans to object to the Senate passing any continuing resolution by unanimous consent unless leadership has reached a deal on a pandemic relief package and that bill includes direct payments to Americans.

“I want to see some indication that there is actually a package that is ready to be voted on and I want assurances that direct assistance is in this package and if it is not, I will not agree to a CR,” Hawley said.

Hawley also aired grievances with the way leadership has handled the negotiations, a sentiment shared by many of his colleagues.