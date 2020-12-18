Congress to take up two-day CR ahead of midnight funding deadline
Without agreement on COVID-19 relief, it’s not likely congressional leaders will have support needed to clear measure in time
Congress was scrambling Friday afternoon to pass a two-day continuing resolution needed to avoid a funding lapse when a temporary spending law expires at midnight.
But without agreement on a COVID-19 relief package, it’s not likely congressional leaders will have the support needed to clear the measure in time.
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley told reporters he plans to object to the Senate passing any continuing resolution by unanimous consent unless leadership has reached a deal on a pandemic relief package and that bill includes direct payments to Americans.
“I want to see some indication that there is actually a package that is ready to be voted on and I want assurances that direct assistance is in this package and if it is not, I will not agree to a CR,” Hawley said.
Hawley also aired grievances with the way leadership has handled the negotiations, a sentiment shared by many of his colleagues.
“It’s beginning to reach a point of absurdity,” he said. “It’s time for them to brief members on what they got. And I want to know what’s in this package and it better include direct assistance that’s a substantial amount, but at this point I have no earthly idea.”
Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said that final negotiations plus the time it takes to get a bill done could drag the timeline into next week.
“I was thinking the best-case scenario of getting something voted on was going to be Sunday, but it might be later than that,” he said.
The House introduced a two-day funding measure Friday afternoon and is expected to hold a voice vote on the legislation after reconvening at 5 p.m.
Thune said the Senate would try to pass stopgap spending legislation, but there was no guarantee it would advance over objections.
If Congress can’t pass a temporary funding measure, there might not be much impact on federal departments and agencies over the weekend, but the Office of Management and Budget would need to issue shutdown guidance on Monday morning at the latest.
Once that happens, exempt employees would begin working without pay and nonexempt employees would stop working and would also stop receiving pay until the shutdown ends.
Congress typically provides back pay for federal employees impacted by funding lapses but that doesn’t extend to federal contractors. This was an issue that Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to address after the last shutdown.
If an actual shutdown begins in the next few days, it would be different than the one that started just over two years ago and lasted for 34 days. That funding lapse didn’t affect the departments of Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Labor, or Veterans Affairs. Congress and the entire legislative branch were also funded during the last shutdown as were military construction projects.
The Office of Management and Budget has been coordinating with agencies in preparation for a possible partial government shutdown, an OMB spokesperson said Friday.
Under OMB policies, the budget office begins communicating with agencies a week prior to a possible lapse in government funding to remind them of their duty to review and update shutdown plans. Agencies are required to notify employees of their status at the time that funding expires.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said Friday afternoon that he hopes to give lawmakers a “clearer picture” of pandemic aid negotiations after that chamber comes back into session at 5 p.m.
“I just got off the phone with the speaker, who just got off the phone with Senator McConnell,” he said. “And so we are hoping that in the next three hours we will have a clearer picture of where we are.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., later told reporters that negotiators were “very, very close to getting an agreement.”
Paul M. Krawzak, Lindsey McPherson and David Lerman contributed to this report.