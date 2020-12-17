In waning days, DOE eases appliance test rules

Manufacturers of household and commercial appliances and equipment will be able to write their own tests to determine the energy efficiency of products they make, and to do so with less government oversight, under a new Energy Department rule that joins a stampede of deregulatory moves the Trump administration is making before leaving office.

DOE sets efficiency standards and other requirements, such as water use, for about 60 categories of appliances and machinery sold in the U.S., including light bulbs, dehumidifiers, microwaves ovens, furnaces and transformers. Overall, the process covers hundreds of millions of products sold and used in the U.S.

But sometimes companies make models or products that can’t be tested under standard DOE assessments. Perhaps they have a new feature or design beyond what’s common industry-wide. So a company can apply for a waiver from the test procedure, in which they include a modified test, and DOE officials then deny or approve the alternative proposal before the product can be used.

Manufacturers typically talk with DOE about their waiver and proposed test before submitting it, said Joe Vukovich, a Natural Resources Defense Council attorney, adding that DOE usually grants waivers.

Companies can appeal a denial, and even sue over it, but Vukovich said he was unaware of such an instance.