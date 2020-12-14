Negotiators wrapping up omnibus deal, plan to file Tuesday

House and Senate lawmakers are close to agreement on a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 and are planning to file the legislative text on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

If that schedule holds, the House could be ready to vote on the bill as early as Wednesday, though the path of a snowstorm that weather forecasters are anticipating may affect that timing.

Negotiators have reached compromises on some of the thorniest issues including border wall spending, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention capacity and funding for veterans health care programs. A handful of smaller items sent to congressional leaders remain to be worked out, but a full agreement is close, according to these sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While appropriations subcommittees were going over their sections of the massive package, leadership, White House officials and other congressional committees were still ironing out how to handle coronavirus relief, surprise billing legislation and extensions of expiring tax breaks and health care programs. If agreements are reached in time on those items, they're likely to be rolled into the massive year-end omnibus legislation.

On Friday night, President Donald Trump signed a one-week stopgap measure to buy extra time to wrap up unfinished business. This week's package will likely be the last spending bill Trump signs before leaving office, making it his final chance to secure additional funding for the border wall and other legislative priorities.