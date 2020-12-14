Business lobbies prod Congress on COVID relief

The coronavirus pandemic has hit beer makers’ bottom lines, and like other industries, they’re pleading with Congress to help.

The Beer Institute, a lobbying group for large and small brewers, estimates a $22 billion drop in sales. Many small brewers are simply “struggling to survive,” Jim McGreevy, the group’s president and CEO, said during a Zoom interview with CQ Roll Call.

The Beer Institute, restaurateurs, small-business owners and big-business lobbies are mounting a desperate year-end push, urging lawmakers to approve new COVID-19 relief legislation as a lifeline to struggling companies and to aid the overall economy. It comes after months of wrangling over politics, funding disputes and disagreement over potential liability protections for companies.

COVID-19 relief has dominated the K Street agenda nearly all year as the pandemic cratered the nation’s economy. And even with the earliest vaccines making their way to medical workers this week, U.S. companies and their lobbyists say they still urgently need Congress to act.

Not only are lobbyists such as McGreevy, making the case, but so are local business owners who are making the pitch to congressional leaders and their own lawmakers.