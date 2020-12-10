FedEx, UPS say they’re equipped to handle US vaccine delivery

Officials at FedEx and UPS on Thursday told a congressional panel that they believe their companies can handle domestic distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine entirely without needing to call on U.S. passenger airlines that have spent recent months preparing to transport the vaccine.

“We don’t believe at this point in time in the United States to deliver this we’re going to need to rely on the passenger airline sector at all,” said Richard Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president, FedEx Express.

Smith, testifying at a hearing of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, was responding to a question from Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who said she worried that passenger airlines decimated by the pandemic would need to ramp up quickly to help deliver the vaccine.

Smith’s comments reflect jockeying among carriers for a share of the vaccine distribution business. McKesson, an Irving, Texas, pharmaceutical distribution company, has been selected by Operation Warp Speed to oversee the process. A company spokesman did not return a call for comment.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines have all been conducting test flights in preparation for delivering the vaccines, which can require storage at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit) to remain effective.