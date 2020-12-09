Shipping networks prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

For supply chains hobbled in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t be easy to hobble the pandemic in 2021 by distributing millions of doses of vaccine in the U.S. alone.

Airlines and trucking companies tasked with delivering the vaccine will need to figure out how to keep the vaccines as cold as minus 70 degrees Celsius.

The airline industry will need to be ready to transport millions of doses despite being pummeled so badly by the pandemic that it was forced to slash services and reduce fleets.

And both airlines and freight say they will need regulatory flexibility in order to distribute the vaccine efficiently, including being able to move the vaccine through borders and customs with the appropriate safeguards to prevent tampering and theft. Beyond that, distributors will have to be able to deliver the vaccine to hard-to-reach rural areas as well.

“This is a cross-organizational effort like none that’s been seen from a logistics standpoint,” said John Haber, founder and CEO of Spend Management Experts, an Atlanta-based supply chain consulting firm.