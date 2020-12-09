FTC, states file antitrust suits against Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of 48 attorneys general filed concurrent antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, accusing the company of engaging in anti-competitive conduct to maintain a monopoly over personal social networking.

The lawsuits, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, allege that Facebook illegally acquired other companies, including Instagram and WhatsApp, to undercut rivals before they posed a threat to Facebook’s dominance.

The suits also accuse the company of imposing anti-competitive terms on third-party software developers to prevent them from building competing products.

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference. “Today, we are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behavior.”

The lawsuits are asking the courts to consider forcing Facebook to divest from acquisitions deemed to have been illegal, which means the company could be forced to split off Instagram and WhatsApp should either prevail. “We are pretty confident we will succeed,” said James.