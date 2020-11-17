Senators from both parties and the chief executive officers of Facebook and Twitter all agreed at a hearing Tuesday that an embattled 1996 law protecting social media and other online companies from lawsuits is overdue for legislative alteration.

And yet changes to the law, known as Section 230, continued to appear as far off as ever because of disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over the problem that legislation to change Section 230 would attempt to solve.

The hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee was billed as a debrief of actions taken by Facebook and Twitter following the presidential election, including labels they placed on posts containing false information by President Donald Trump and his allies.

Democrats on the committee questioned the effectiveness of those labels and accused the companies of profiting off the proliferation of disinformation, hate speech and violent content on their sites.

“You have profited hugely by strip-mining data about our private lives and promoting hate speech and voter suppression,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “You have an immense civic duty to ensure these instruments do not irreparably harm our country.”