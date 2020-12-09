‘Forever chemical’ provisions in NDAA fall short, say advocates

The defense policy conference report the House adopted Tuesday night included steps to address a toxic set of chemicals linked to liver failure and cancer that are nearly ubiquitous in modern America and are building up in humans’ bloodstreams.

Defying a veto threat, House members voted 335-78 to adopt a final version of the legislation, which would authorize $731.6 billion. The Senate aims to take up the conference report this week.

But the legislation stops short of wholesale steps to clean up the so-called forever chemicals, formally called per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, or PFAS, such as directing the EPA to regulate the chemicals under the Superfund program and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The House vote Tuesday marks the second time in two years that PFAS cleanup efforts have fallen short of sweeping changes through the defense bill, a setback for lawmakers and outside environmental and local advocates who want more aggressive changes.

