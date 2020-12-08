Biden health team takes shape as GOP weighs confirmation fight

President-elect Joe Biden’s first round of selections for his health team clarified how the incoming administration will approach the COVID-19 pandemic and other health care issues, which were major themes of his campaign.

Biden introduced the team to the public at an event Tuesday, a day after formally announcing his selections. At the helm would be Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general who is the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary. Biden also said he would nominate Rochelle Walensky as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vivek Murthy as the surgeon general, as well as other officials who would focus on the pandemic from the White House.

Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association, told CQ Roll Call that Biden’s selections reflect the array of issues a health secretary and other officials would need to address — not just COVID-19, but also opioid addiction, obesity, health insurance and gun violence, to name a few.

“The health system in the U.S. has enormous issues that have to be addressed,” he said. “What the president-elect has to do is put together a team that can deal with all those things comprehensively, but the most pressing issue right now is COVID.”

Benjamin said his organization has briefed the Biden transition team and urged them to clearly define each role and build a command structure so the different players all know how to work together efficiently.