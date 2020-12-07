Adulting might be alive and well in Congress

OPINION — Politics attracts its fair share of spleen-venters, be they petulant presidents or colicky congressmen. But two veteran, retiring lawmakers steeped for years in electoral jockeying and no strangers to campaign combat are showing one can do your job in public life while still acting like an adult.

“Our country needs a United States Senate, to thoughtfully and carefully and intentionally put country before partisanship and personal politics to force broad agreements on controversial issues that become laws that most of us will vote for and that a diverse country will accept,” Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander said in his farewell speech to the Senate on Dec. 2.

Such sentiments are commonplace in senators’ floor speeches. What makes Alexander’s different is that he actually lived that.

A former governor, Education secretary, presidential candidate and Senate GOP conference chairman, Alexander spent the last part of his career bringing ambitious legislation into law. From his perch as chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, he helped shepherd undertakings such as updating the No Child Left Behind education law in 2015 and a landmark biomedical research funding law the following year.

He could have been following the lead of the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy. The Massachusetts Democrat, some of whose biggest accomplishments came out of his time on the HELP panel, had presidential ambitions of his own and no doubts about his own liberal convictions.