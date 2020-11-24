Walden reflects on health policy as career in Congress ends

Congress still has the potential to move forward in a bipartisan way on health care issues, including possible action to ban surprise medical bills, the top Republican on the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee told CQ Roll Call as he approaches retirement.

Greg Walden, R-Ore., who has served as both ranking member and chairman for the House committee with the broadest jurisdiction of any authorizing committee, is known for his leadership on the 2018 opioid law and role in the House’s efforts to repeal and replace the 2010 health law.

In a wide-ranging interview with CQ Roll Call, the 11-term lawmaker reflected on his time shaping health policy and highlighted issues he hopes his successor will focus on.

“I've had a great run and I'm not one of those cranky, grumpy members leaving in disgust,” Walden said. “Democracy was meant to be messy and loud and I think we'd all admit there have been times when it's louder and messier than any of us wanted or liked, but it still works.”

Walden voted with his party on key issues at least 91 percent of the time during each year of the past decade, according to CQ Roll Call's analysis, but at times joined Democrats on high-profile debates, such as in voting to end a 35-day government shutdown that stretched into 2019.