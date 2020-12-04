Durbin quest for Judiciary sparks opportunity debate

Interest in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democratic spot by Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., has sparked a larger conversation about who gets leadership opportunities in the caucus.

“It’s not about Senator Durbin. He’s terrific, but I think it’s legitimate to talk about various ways to give more people opportunities. So I’ll have to see what all of it looks like,” said Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee chairwoman.

Durbin, who is 76, raised his hand after California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, announced last month she would be stepping aside as the top Democrat on Judiciary. He said in a statement that he has served on the committee for 22 years, and is “its most senior member who does not currently serve atop another Senate Committee.” Durbin also said he would seek to retain his position in leadership.

There are no rules disallowing someone to be in Democratic leadership and chairman or ranking member of a committee, which is generally determined by seniority.

Several Democrats including Stabenow and Washington Sen. Patty Murray, both 70, hold ranking positions on Senate committees and serve in Democratic leadership. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, 70, Durbin, Feinstein, Stabenow and Murray are in at least their fourth Senate terms.