The new report spotlights conservative-leaning groups like the Federalist Society and its co-chairman Leonard Leo. It draws parallels between Leo’s group and groups not required to disclose donors running campaigns and publicity for nominees like now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Over the coming months, Democrats in the Senate will shed light on the corruption and conflicts of interest now spreading around the Trump judiciary,” the report said. The report said it plans to show the “real-world” impact of courts’ decisions on issues like health care and reproductive rights, and promises legislative fixes.

McConnell has led the charge toward record-setting judicial confirmations to federal appeals courts, which have the final say in all but the several dozen cases the Supreme Court hears each year. The majority leader hasn’t shown signs of letting up, and much of the Senate's time since returning from the extended coronavirus recess has been spent confirming nominees.

During Trump’s 2016 bid for the White House, he put out a list of people he’d be willing to appoint to the courts. All three lawmakers on the call Wednesday said that wouldn’t be necessary for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Stabenow expressed confidence Biden would put forth competent nominees who have firm beliefs in the Constitution and an independent judiciary, she said. “And basically begin to unwind, what we are seeing that the Republicans have been doing.”