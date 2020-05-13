Senate Democrats consistently bemoan the chamber’s processing of “right-wing judges.” And though some jurists are indeed controversial, several of those getting a Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday received sign-off from Democrats in the affected states.

President Donald Trump needs to make selections supported by Democrats to keep up his pace on judicial nominees, an especially tricky feat as the 2020 elections approach. But so far it appears the president has been able to find some allies. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on 10 nominees Thursday, including four district court nominees from states with at least one Democratic senator.

Though home-state senators don’t get much of a say on circuit court nominees any more, they still provide input on the district level. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has said he will continue honoring blue slips — small blue-tinted questionnaires sent to home-state senators who are asked to check “approve” or “oppose” — for judges on the district level, despite recently not honoring them for circuit court nominees

The coronavirus pandemic that has caused chaos on all levels of society has also slowed the Senate’s confirmation process. The chamber confirmed several judicial appointments in February, after the impeachment trial ended, but has not taken any up since then.

That’s expected to change soon, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying several times that it’s his goal. The first sign of that came last week when the Judiciary Committee conducted a confirmation hearing for McConnell protégé Justin Walker for a place on the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.