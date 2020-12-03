Photo of the day: Congressman for a month

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts the ceremonial swearing-in of Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Ga., in the Rayburn Room in the Capitol on Thursday.

Hall won an all-Democratic special election runoff for the remainder of the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis’ term in the 116th Congress, which is expected to gavel out later this month.

Rep.-elect Nikema Williams, D-Ga., will represent Georgia's 5th District in the 117th Congress starting in January.

While uncommon, a similar situation has happened recently. Two years ago, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones won a special election Democratic primary for the remainder of the late Michigan Rep. John Conyers Jr.’s term but lost the primary for a full term on the same ballot to Rashida Tlaib.

Michael Teitelbaum and Eleanor Van Buren contributed to this report.