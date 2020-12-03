Meeks to be first Black lawmaker to lead House Foreign Affairs

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks will make history next year by becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He was elected to the job on Thursday by his Democratic peers.

Meeks, an 11-term member from New York, bested two others to win the gavel. Rep. Brad Sherman of California had the most seniority on the committee but dropped out of the race Tuesday after coming in third place in the Democratic Steering Committee’s endorsement voting.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, who came in a distant second in Steering Committee votes, stayed in the race even though he was significantly junior in seniority to Meeks and Sherman on the committee.

The final secret ballot vote by the Democratic Caucus on Thursday was 148-78.

“Serving many years together on the committee, I’ve seen up close Greg’s deep knowledge of foreign policy issues, his profound commitment to an American foreign policy rooted in our values, and his understanding of the importance of Congress’s role in these matters,” outgoing Chairman Eliot L. Engel of New York said in a statement. Engel lost a reelection primary this summer. “I’m confident that he will also carry forward the committee’s tradition of legislating and oversight driven by what’s best for American interests, not partisan gain,” he said.