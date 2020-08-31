Three candidates shape vigorous contest for House Foreign Affairs gavel

In the race to be the next chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the three candidates vary in their policy expertise, seniority, diversity and popularity within the Democratic caucus. However, no one lawmaker seems at this point to have checked all of the boxes to win decisively.

The Foreign Affairs competition is one of at least two Democratic caucus leadership contests set to take place after the November elections if Democrats maintain control of the House as expected. The outcome will determine who will replace chairmen who are either retiring or lost their primary election, as is the case with current Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel of New York.

Reps. Brad Sherman of California, Gregory W. Meeks of New York and Joaquin Castro of Texas have all declared their candidacies. The party elders in the race are Sherman, who has the most seniority, followed by Meeks. Castro, a four-term lawmaker, is the relative newcomer in the race and is pushing to open up the normally opaque committee chair selection process.

Regardless of who wins the race to succeed Engel, a soft-spoken sixteen-term member known for his preference for working cross-aisle and his unyielding support for Israel, one thing is certain — the 117th Congress will bring about notable changes for the committee.