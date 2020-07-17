Eliot Engel loses to Jamaal Bowman in New York primary

More than three weeks after New York's primary, it's now clear that Democratic Rep. Eliot L. Engel has lost his party's nomination.

A surge of mail-in ballots delayed vote counting after the June 23 primary. Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman led the longtime lawmaker on primary day and declared victory, while Engel declined to concede. On Friday, The Associated Press called the race for Bowman.

Bowman painted Engel, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, as out of touch with the 16th District, which stretches from the North Bronx to southern Westchester County.

Bowman with 56 percent to Engel's 40 percent, with three other candidates sharing the rest, when the AP called the race.

The district was one of the early epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic and also the site of protests against racism and police brutality. Bowman sought to capitalize on The Atlantic’s reporting that Engel hadn’t returned to the district since the pandemic hit, and Bowman also emphasized his personal experience as a Black man.