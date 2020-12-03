House Democrats on Thursday chose Rosa DeLauro as their next Appropriations chairwoman, capping off more than a year of behind-the-scenes campaigning in the three-way race.

The Connecticut Democrat and close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take over the panel in January following the retirement of chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y.

Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur, chairwoman of the Energy-Water subcommittee, and Florida’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who leads the Military Construction-VA panel, competed for the role but didn’t receive the support needed.

Kaptur dropped out of the race and endorsed DeLauro just prior to the pivotal House Democratic Caucus vote.

"Congresswoman DeLauro has assured me, if elected, that she is committed to working with our Great Lakes and Heartland region to ensure its place at the table in committee proceedings and in our efforts to get all of America back to good health and economic prosperity," Kaptur said in a statement. "I know Rosa to be a Member who keeps her word."