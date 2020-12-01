Rosa DeLauro wins panel vote for Appropriations gavel

A House Democratic panel in charge of committee selections gave Rosa DeLauro the nod to become the next Appropriations chairwoman following a closed-door vote Tuesday.

The Connecticut Democrat received 36 votes from Democratic Steering and Policy Committee members, according to a source familiar with the vote. That total eclipsed the 11 votes received by Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and six that went to Marcy Kaptur of Ohio.

DeLauro still needs the backing of the full House Democratic Caucus to succeed retiring chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y. That caucus vote is expected on Thursday, with Kaptur and Wasserman Schultz each getting another shot to overturn the Steering panel's recommendation.

Kaptur was the most senior candidate on the committee to take the gavel, but seniority isn’t the dominant factor it once was. In 2012, Kaptur lost out to Lowey, who had less seniority at the time, in a bid to replace retiring ranking Democrat Norm Dicks of Washington.

DeLauro was considered a leading contender to become chairwoman, in part because of her close relationships with Lowey and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The three served together on Appropriations from 1993 until 2003, when Pelosi left the panel to focus on her leadership duties.